How USA Today beat the heat 10 years ago today

On July 2, 2011, the print edition of USA Today featured a, erm, handy graphic about the weather that turned to be one of the greatest graphic design failures of all time:

Happy 10-year anniversary to the greatest USA Today weather graphic ever made pic.twitter.com/cUWQ5rL3FS — Critical Bass Theory (@thomdunn) July 2, 2021

The image was not featured on USA Today's website, so it's hard to confirm the full story. Huffington Post claimed it was a legit scan of a print graphic, which Snopes confirmed as well (using, uhhh, me as a source). The best primary source I can actually find online comes from the now-defunct New York Observer, which picked it up from the blog of visual journalist Charles Apple.