Magnificent new paintings from Korin Faught

I've posted many times about one of my favorite living oil painters of the human figure, Korin Faught. One of her remarkable large paintings of "twins," titled "Adele Twice," has been a centerpiece of my family's homes for more than a dozen years and brings us so much joy. Now, Korin has completed an astonishing new collection of work, called Viridescent, that will hang at Los Angeles's Corey Helford Gallery starting tomorrow, July 3. The opening from 7 to 10pm is the gallery's first in-person opening since the pandemic began. Viridescent runs until August 7.

"Becoming a mother changed everything," Korin says. "My body had gone rogue — transforming into a nature vessel with life bursting from every part of me — a tree laden with fruit, a flower blooming. Moreover, I felt this obsessive love and need to defend and protect my family. With the pandemic raging, my family's home became a sanctuary, an extension of my own body. These paintings are about family and protection. My family is the garden and I am the gardener."

Congratulations, Korin!