Popcorn ceilings, leaded gas, and other inventions that have "done more harm than good," according to Reddit

David Pescovitz

"What invention has done more harm than good?" Two days ago, redditor idc_aboutusernames posted this query to r/AskReddit. With 27,000 comments so far, the following are some of the answers ranked "Best" or "Top."

  • "Popcorn ceiling."
  • "Those plastic containers that are like crimp plastic stitch welded around the entire edge and it's super thick plastic that will slice your shit open."
  • "Those low flow toilets that result in you wasting more water because you have to flush it multiple times to get it to take a log down."
  • "Lobotomy. Worst Nobel Prize winner ever."
  • "Leaded gasoline."
  • "The 24-hour news cycle."
  • "High fructose corn syrup."
  • "Reality TV."
  • "Rigged claw machines. Like seriously, fuck you i just want my squidward plush."
  • "Dat ass."

image: "popcorn ceiling texture close up" by roskvape (CC BY 2.0)