Popcorn ceilings, leaded gas, and other inventions that have "done more harm than good," according to Reddit

"What invention has done more harm than good?" Two days ago, redditor idc_aboutusernames posted this query to r/AskReddit. With 27,000 comments so far, the following are some of the answers ranked "Best" or "Top."
- "Popcorn ceiling."
- "Those plastic containers that are like crimp plastic stitch welded around the entire edge and it's super thick plastic that will slice your shit open."
- "Those low flow toilets that result in you wasting more water because you have to flush it multiple times to get it to take a log down."
- "Lobotomy. Worst Nobel Prize winner ever."
- "Leaded gasoline."
- "The 24-hour news cycle."
- "High fructose corn syrup."
- "Reality TV."
- "Rigged claw machines. Like seriously, fuck you i just want my squidward plush."
- "Dat ass."
image: "popcorn ceiling texture close up" by roskvape (CC BY 2.0)