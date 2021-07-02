Snake put in wall to scare out all the rats

What sadistic person shoves a snake into a hole carved into the drywall of a wall? What, so the snake can just live in there? Nope! It's the snake herder to the rescue. Out from the same hole pop out full grown rats, running away from predator snake chasing them in the wall and eventually the snake comes back out, after a job well done. The next question would be, what happens to the rats in the bucket? As morbid as it may seem, keeping them to be food to sustain the worker snake would be the sensible option. Sorry rats.