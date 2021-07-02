Tenacious D performs The Beatles' "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End."

It's the first Tenacious D video in eight months. Where does Jack Black get his energy?
If you missed that last one, here's Black as Frank-N-Furter singing an explosively awesome version of "Time Warp":
The D tears the roof off the joint with a cover of the Rocky Horror classic, "Time Warp." The video is being released as part of an effort to encourage people to vote. Guests on the video include Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, John Waters, Susan Sarandon, George Takei, Sarah Silverman, and many others. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
What do you get when you cross Bob Ross with a post-apocalyptic world? Perhaps this clip, from the first episode of the upcoming six-episode web series, Post-Apocalypto, brought to you by rock duo Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass). READ THE REST
