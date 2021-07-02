The good news is that Microsoft is retiring the feared and loathed Blue Screen of Death, the screen that announces that your computer has suffered a problem it cannot recover from and must reboot. The bad news is it's still there, they're just changing the background color to black. Copying features from Linux now!
The blue screen of death is dead. Long live the black screen of death.
