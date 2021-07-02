The Razor isn't just a tiny box cutter. It's your new EDC favorite waiting to happen

Admit it. How many times a week does the Amazon truck stop by your home? It's probably more than you'd like to admit, but that doesn't mean you're gonna slow down. So many deals … so much cool stuff to instantly show up at your door.

Of course, once your loot arrives, you've gotta open it. That can often be easier said than done, with packages that could probably withstand a bomb blast before peeling off that boxing tape. That's why the Razor was created. Well, maybe not just to open Amazon boxes, but this uber-stealthy little EDC blade is one of the easiest ways possible to slice through any tough-to-tear material with relative ease.

San Francisco-based Bomber and Company put this nifty little box cutter and multifunctional helper up on Kickstarter last year, where it quickly raised over $200,000 in funding. Of course, Bomber is quick to point out that The Razor is "not your average box cutter," which is undeniably true. Crafted from highly durable, corrosion-resistant stainless steel, this mini-blade is less than 3 inches long and weighs less than 2 oz.

But despite its tiny size, the straight edge of this blade serves up meticulously precise cuts, with a perforated edge that keeps the blade from sticking for a cleaner slice, while the grip offers balanced, steady performance for something this small.

While the Razor is a dynamic slicer, it's built for everyday carry, which means it's gotta do more than just slice. That's why the Razor also doubles as a utility pocket knife, a can opener, a bottle top remover, a hex wrench, and more. The Razor is so low-key that you can even stash it on your key ring and barely even know it's there. Until its many talents are needed, that is.

Right now, you can save almost 15 percent off the price of the Razor, a $35 value now on sale for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change