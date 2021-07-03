Disturbing drawings: how Laurie Lipton reveals our inner darkness

I recently watched this half-hour documentary on one of today's most amazing (and most under-appreciated) artists, Laurie Lipton. In a compelling interview, she talks about her drawings, background, and ideas. She also tells a story about a horrifying and pivotal moment in her life. Lipton was kidnapped as a child, and this experience led her to become an artist. The video also shows many close-ups of her astonishing graphite drawings, which I could look at for hours. Lipton's drawings almost always feature dark subject matter, and are made up of an obsessive amount of tiny, meticulous, crosshatched lines. I became fascinated with Lipton's drawings when I was in high school, and I never cease to be amazed by the way she draws.

