The Gulf of Mexico burnt for nearly 5 hours after a gas pipeline burst

Watch a surreal hellscape as the sea boils!

Pemex, Mexico's national gas company, claims the fire, known as "the eye of fire," has been extinguished.

CNN:

Orange flames resembling molten lava were pictured on social media and dubbed an "eye of fire" on social media because of the blaze's circular shape, as it raged a short distance from a Pemex oil platform.

In a statement, Pemex said the fire, blamed on a gas leak from an underwater pipeline, happened at 5:15 a.m. local time off the coast of Campeche.



The fire, which was close to an oil platform, was put out by 10:45 a.m. local time, and no injuries or evacuations of the facility have been reported.