Ready for some new gadgets? Here are 20 summer tech deals that are up to 83% off

There's never a bad time for a sale on cool new tech, which is why our collection of awesome summer discounts includes big savings on a whole bunch of great gadgets. This 4th of July weekend, this assortment of more than 20 smart devices, headphones, 3D printers, and more are all on sale at up to 83 percent off with these killer summer deal prices.

This is as ingenious as they come for those who end up on their feet all day. Collapsing to the size of a soda can, this stand expands to use as a makeshift collapsible seat virtually anywhere you are. From a day spent walking through the city or the wilderness, this is the comfortable, height-adjustable answer for some quick foot relief.

An Amazon's Choice pick, these headphones are the real deal. Packed with built-in Sound2.0 technology, these buds bring the music into clear focus with active noise cancellation. Meanwhile, the battery assures the bangers will almost certainly outlast you, serving up over 35 hours of sound.

3D printers can be pretty finicky beasts, but the Toybox 3D is made for kids. This beginner-friendly printer has simple one-touch functionality to choose from an ever-expanding toy catalog, then watch that toy come to life. Kids can even pick creations based on their favorite DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera characters.

With four times the brightness of other portable projectors, the Prima delivers a crisp, sharp picture. Meanwhile the Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor lets you access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima. Its battery can hold up to more than three hours of HD quality video playback and it projects an image over 16 feet across.

Here's an exercise tool that fine-tunes your mind, helping to sharpen your focus, tune out distractions, and fight fatigue. This cognitive biometrics device captures your mind states through your breathing pattern, helping you understand yourself better while refocusing you with a gentle vibration.

It's like something out of Minority Report — only this wearable tech is actually real. Strap it to your hand and this device acts like a wearable keyboard, translating your finger taps into letters, numbers, and even commands to your paired Bluetooth device. It even works as a video game controller for your Xbox 1 or PC.

This ultra-resourceful hub can handle all of your charging needs, no matter what device needs a power-up. With a sophisticated Qi wireless charger, 5 USB charging hubs, and an ultra-compact portable battery with 50 watts of power, the Ultimate can charge up to six power-hungry devices at the same time from a single AC wall outlet.

Here's a charger so small that it just attaches to your keys. Sporting a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery, this smart charger uses a microcomputing electronic system to wirelessly charge a touch-sensitive Apple Watch with a simple connection to this black magnetic charger. And at this size, your Apple Watch will always have a cache of ready-to-roll power whenever you need it.

ChronoWatch sports 16 major functions, including everything from activity tracking, a sleep monitor, a blood pressure monitor, message and call notification, an alarm, and more. Everything is vividly displayed on the colorful 1.4-inch face with full capacity touch abilities so all your taps and swipes bring your info easily to life.

If you've always thought about getting an electric toothbrush — or you're ready to level up to a killer oral care experience, this award-winning premium sonic toothbrush is a treat. Shyn has four brush modes and five intensity levels with specialized whitening brush heads that clean and buff your teeth like a trip to the dentist's office.

The Cashew is the world's first wallet with a fingerprint reader, offering biometric protection for your cash, credit cards, and important IDs. Meanwhile, this wallet also connects to your phone via Bluetooth to supply constant tracking, even sending an alert if someone tries to tamper with your wallet.

This exerciser is like having a full-sized stationary bike that slides right under your desk at work. With eight adjustable tension settings, users can ramp up their stamina and build lean muscles while steadily increasing resistance. It's cardiovascular fitness, even while you're working away or watching TV.

The Deeper Connect Nano is the next step in VPN protection. Unlike a VPN provider, the Nano creates your own connection to the internet, erecting a digitally encrypted shield over your internet connection at home, protecting all the devices on your WiFi network. There are no servers to connect to, so there's no one collecting your online activity data that could fall into the wrong hands.

These everyday headphones pack in passive noise cancellation for a superior sound. Meanwhile, the durable, ergonomic construction is both water and sweat-resistant, making them perfect for working out or any of your outdoor activities. It also comes with a rechargeable case so you'll enjoy a steady power supply for a full 24-hour day.

Made from nylon and an ecologically soft high-density sponge, this mask uses advanced bone conduction technology to detect when you're snoring, then sends vibrations to subtly adjust your breathing to stop the snoring in its tracks. This smart device could just help snorers eliminate big, bulky masks once and for all.

The charger of the future will be a compact, ultra-versatile battery that also happens to host enough power to comfortably keep all of your devices up and running, preferably at once. The Ultimate Charger fits the bill, with 20,000mAh of power that can fully charge a laptop or replenish a smartphone up to seven times. There's also room for two more devices to power up at the same time, making this power bank a great solution for those with heavy energy needs.

If you're constantly worried about under-inflating or over-inflating, this digital air pump takes the job right out of your hands. It reads the PSI in whatever you need to be pumped up, then delivers just the right airflow to achieve perfect pressure every time.

This hotspot can support up to 10 connected devices, supplying high-speed WiFi in up to 140 countries around the world. The G4 Pro brings immediate, reliable 4G connections and doesn't require a SIM card or subject you to roaming charges. It's even got an assortment of travel-friendly apps onboard, like Google Maps, TripAdvisor, a language translator, currency exchange, and more.

This nifty mini drone not only triumphs in the air with a built-in gravity sensor and an air pressure fixed altitude hover feature, but it also supplies incredible pictures, with a 4K camera capable of capturing brilliant images and photos. Just sync it to your phone app, launch, and watch what happens.

Backed by Indiegogo investors, the Nexx is the first multifunctional traction device that relieves neck tension while also improving flexibility and range of motion. Using heat therapy and electronic pulse massage, this is like a soothing pair of hands loosening up those tight, tense neck muscles — and it can even help fight headaches and insomnia.

Attach these high-quality turn signals and sidelights to your bike handlebars and you instantly announce your presence to drivers — and keep yourself safe. With a tap, you can signal your turns and other movements for drivers in a full 360-degree range with these cool USB-rechargeable lights that offer up to 3 hours of illumination per charge.

Prices subject to change.