Shark jumps out of water and bites dangling parasailer

Watch as 2 parasailers in tandem get nipped at by a jumping shark while hovering over the water, and one of them sustained serious injuries. The unusual attack happened in the Gulf of Aqaba near the Jordanian port of Aqaba on the Red Sea.

via Yahoo!:

The 37-year-old Jordan man, who wasn't identified, was taken to Prince Hashem Military Hospital where he underwent an operation on his right foot. He lost part of the back of his foot and suffered severed tendons, torn muscles and broken bones. He was listed as stable.

"The shark attack garnered a lot of media attention; truthfully, it scared a lot of people, but this is something that can take place anywhere," Mohammad Qatawneh of the Aqaba International Diver Center told the Jordan News, according to the Daily Mail.

"I've been diving for 20 years and this is the first time I've heard of a shark attack."