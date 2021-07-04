Set yourself up with big savings on 25 different app and software bundles this July 4th

Events like Amazon Prime Day may load you up on fun gadgets, household items, and other fun knick-knacks, but those sales don't usually come with savings where you often need them most — on apps and other software that can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

Good thing we have your back. This 4th of July weekend, shoppers can save up to 90 percent off on more than two dozen apps and subscription services for improving your workflow, improving your digital creations, and actually improving you. But these deals expire July 5th, so get in on these healthy discounts while you still can.

SurfShark is swimming the deep waters of the web, protecting users from online thieves and cybercriminals looking to swipe valuable information. By logging into this 1,200-plus server network, SurfShark members enjoy encrypted, shielded protection for all their online activities with complete security. Plus, they get blazing speeds while escaping international content restrictions of an unlimited number of devices, an option almost no VPN competitors will match. Right now, you can choose big savings on either 2 or 3-year ($67.20; originally $430) coverage plans.

Twitter demands a lot of time and content to get people's attention, which is where Tweet Ninja comes in. Once you choose your target audience, Tweet Ninja then revs your Twitter feed into overdrive, automatically serving up a collection of tweets and other content aimed to engage those you want to interact with. Automatically identify and retweet real, interesting content to organically grow followers and keep an engagement campaign rolling with full analytics to see your effectiveness.

Scopio enlists talented photographers and graphic creators from more than 160 countries, creating a library of more than 400,000 royalty-free images ready for immediate use. Whether you're looking for a picture to use on a website, a social media post, a sales deck, or even in digital advertising, these images are all fully licensed and available for your project.

Mashvisor pulls together all the available real estate insider data on for-sale properties into one place, then assesses which ones could offer the biggest returns as rental or Airbnb units. Legwork that used to take investors months to dig up can be found in under 15 minutes with in-depth filters and reports that can eliminate guesswork from any property search.

Beelinguapp takes a different approach to learning a new language, an approach where reading is the key. They show users the same text in English and the language they're learning side by side, then let them hear that text as recited by a native language speaker to really connect the words and sounds. With a lifetime subscription, this is how you pick up 14 different languages.

A no. 1 Product of the Week on ProductHunt, LingvaNex is like a universal translator, breaking down all the barriers around language so you can understand everything. The translator will help you translate text, websites, documents, audio, and even words in photos from 112 different languages instantly.

Whether you're looking to lose some weight, get a personal diet plan started, track your water intake, or just get some personal trainer advice, this personal health and fitness app has you covered. From workout challenges to meal plans to personalized guidance, the app is a one-stop location for getting your entire wellness regimen on track.

Backups stay updated, data transfers lightning-fast, and your devices remain lean, mean, and operating perfectly without all that extra junk cluttering up their hard drives once you ship it all to your spacious 10TB Degoo space. And at a price thousands off the regular rate, stacking out huge swathes of cloud space at a premium makes a lot of sense.

Get yourself a second phone line without the cost of another expensive service plan. Hushed lets you choose your new number's area code, then you can start making calls or sending texts with complete anonymity. And you can save your valuable phone minutes and data usage without overage fears.

Moving data between Macs, PCs, and iOS devices gets a whole lot easier with iMazing. Among its many talents, this all-purpose content tool manages backups, saves text messages, and copies music or video between multiple devices, all without infuriating system errors. Whether you want a plan for a single iPhone or iPad, three ($20 with SUMMER20; originally $49), or even five ($24 with SUMMER20; originally $69) Apple devices, they're all at least 50 percent off now.

CuriosityStream is a video streaming option with an endless stream of quality educational programming. Created by the visionary behind the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream features over 2,000 documentary features, series, and original programs delving into science, nature, history, technology, and every other question under the sun about our crazy, sprawling world and beyond.

If you've ever tried to create a family tree, a scorecard, or any type of structured drawing like that in an illustration app, just know you'll never do that again with MyDraw. An advanced diagramming software and vector graphics drawing tool, MyDraw can help you create flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, network diagrams, floor plans, and more with ease.

RoboKiller is just that, a ruthless exterminator responsible for squashing over 1.3 million spam numbers from your phone before those calls even ring through. Their block list is so robust, that RoboKiller says that alone will eliminate 90 percent of the spam phone calls you get in a given month.

Creating quality videos usually requires hours of work, but Camtasia 2021 can help create awesome professional-grade results for business campaigns, social media, and more in a fraction of the time. Using pre-built video templates, Camtasia can turn a screen capture into a web tutorial, a PowerPoint presentation into a video, and a whole bunch more options for video done right and fast.

Just like you get a prompt while typing a text suggesting your next word, Lightkey does you one better, using artificial intelligence to eerily predict up to the next 12 words you're most likely to write. By saving time while writing reports, emails, texts, and more, Lightkey can help pump out a repetitive email for instance at four times faster than the old-fashioned way.

Here's how you become a karaoke god. EasySplitter uses AI to analyze a song, pry it apart digitally, then give you all the individual pieces, so you can create a vocal-free track to sing to with your own personal gusto. Each track is separated with zero loss in audio quality — and you can save your drum, bass, instrumental, and vocal tracks for use later.

With Matt's Flights, you get alerted to all the most incredible travel deals the minute they're available. Matt's keeps its finger on the travel pulse 24, 7, 365, digging up cheap air travel for weekend getaways at a fraction of their regular cost. This membership also comes with personalized travel planning, custom search features, and weekly special deals you won't find anywhere else.

This collection of well-rounded training sessions and services can put any learner in a position to get the most out of a passport, an international flight, and a lust for new adventures. You get three years of Matt's Flights membership, the Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle with little-known tips and tricks of world travel that most people don't know, and a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone with a lifetime of access to training in 24 different languages.

Setapp features a curated collection of over 210 apps, each handpicked and tested to run with ruthless efficiency, producing quality work fast. The Setapp stockpile is brimming over, including apps for all kinds of tasks, including device maintenance, lifestyle trackers, productivity hacks, task management, developer tools, personal finance aids, and more.

Blinkist boasts 19 million worldwide members who get the biggest ideas and most important takeaways from a library of more than 4,500 bestselling nonfiction books in easily digestible 15-minute summaries, all available in text and audio form. And now, Blinkist is turning their powers on the world of podcasting with Shortcasts, shrinking popular podcasts down to that same schedule-friendly 15 minutes.

Over 2 million writers already trust ProWritingAid to help keep their work sharp and on point, literally spot-checking as you write and calling attention to structure and style issues as you go. ProWritingAid offers real-time feedback, including thousands of grammar, spelling, and readability issues, just like having a smart, seasoned editor looking over all of your work.

How about unlimited talk and textphone service for about $7 a month? With a Tello 12-month plan, you'll enjoy full U.S. coast-to-coast wireless coverage and some international calling on a nationwide 4G/5G LTE network, all with no activation fees, early termination fees, or any soul-sucking contract that you hate.

Prices subject to change.