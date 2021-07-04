Town's desperate search for water to fuel their real estate boom

I found this report, from Vice, on the town of St. George, Utah's quest for water a bit odd.

It seems to me as if a few of the folks in this video are completely passing on an opportunity to develop a climate change tolerant community, instead to fantasize about an attempt to build another garden of Eden in a desert.

There are amazing stories about people waiting years to get a water meter in Cambria, California. If the community doesn't have enough water to expand, it doesn't. Bolinas has similar stories. My former home of Muir Beach, CA reputedly turned down county water to keep development low, but I think it was an old activists tale.

You can live in the beautiful desert, but let it be a beautiful desert, and don't expect green grass?