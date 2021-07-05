This Tactical Hydration Pack is a lifesaver when you're under the scorching Sun

For hikers, cyclists, survivalists, or even just the weekend nature lover, there's one rule that stands above all others out in the wild: stay hydrated.

And believe it or not, for a species whose bodies are about 60 percent water, many of us are extremely, extremely not following through on that requirement. About 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated, not compensating with nearly enough water to offset the caffeinated beverages, alcohol, and high-sodium meals they also consume.

So when you hit the trail or even start walking under a summer sun, your body may not be nearly as protected against the loss of fluids as you think it is. The Tactical Hydration Pack can protect against that very problem, a durable, lightweight backpack that knows you need more than just a tiny water bottle to get by under pounding summer conditions.

This pack from Unigear doesn't make you look like a camel either. Engineered with a sleek and slim design, the pack made of ripstop polyester and BPA-free TPU drapes over your body evenly and balanced. The adjustable chest and waist straps keep it comfortably in place, while wearers will also enjoy the cushioned and ventilated back panel that never makes it feel like you're trudging around with a reservoir of water.

Comfortable for both men and women, the pack also features a storage pocket deep enough for snacks, keys, a phone, or a wallet, with the whole thing constructed from premium water-resistant material.

But the heart of this backpack is the 2.5L bladder, which is the equivalent of over 84 fluid oz. of liquid you can carry while you travel. That bladder is part of a thermal insulation compartment, which keeps your drink cool and fresh for up to four hours. With the tube and mouthpiece, you can also get a fresh sip of cool water whenever you need it, plus the pack has its own external fill port, so you can crack it open and refill, all without ever taking it off your back.

Right now, shoppers can take almost 20 percent off the price of a Tactical Hydration Pack, a $43 value that's now on sale for just $35.99.

Prices subject to change