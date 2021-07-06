'Class Action Park' tells the tale of the most Gen X theme park ever

Rarely does a documentary evoke peals of laughter, and a few minutes later tastefully share stories of tragic and avoidable deaths, but Class Action Park is that documentary.

I have heard stories of this place, Action Park, from my east coast family since the days of my youth. Growing up in Southern California, I thought the skeeviest a theme park could be was Knott's Berry Farm or Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Action Park was spectacularly unsafe.

Truly, Action Park could only have existed in that slender period of history that ruled Gen-X's childhood.

The documentary on HBOMax is wonderful.

