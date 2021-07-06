Four-day working week trial an "overwhelming success" in Iceland

A series of trials in which workers were moved to shorter working weeks, without reduction in pay, are reportedly an "overwhelming success". Productivity "remained the same or improved" while workers felt less stressed and spent more time with family or playing video games or whatever.

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said: "This study shows that the world's largest ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success.

"It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks – and lessons can be learned for other governments."

Gudmundur Haraldsson, a researcher at Alda, said: "The Icelandic shorter working week journey tells us that not only is it possible to work less in modern times, but that progressive change is possible too."