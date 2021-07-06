Pre-order Rizzoli's 40th-anniversary edition 'Codex Seraphinianus'

I bought one of Rizzoli's early editions of The Codex Seraphinianus years ago. I absolutely treasure it. If you do not have a copy, grab this 40th-anniversary edition.

This mysterious and untranslated book of wonder is phenomenal even if your state has not legalized marijuana. If your state has legalized psilocybin you might want two copies.

Rizzoli:

Published to coincide with the 40th anniversary of its original publication, this special edition of the beloved, best-selling cult classic features a new design, new cover illustration, and 15 never-before-seen drawings. Featuring a handsome new package redesigned by the author himself, this edition is a must-have for fans and collectors of Luigi Serafini's art. First published in 1981 in Milan by F.M. Ricci, the book has been hailed as one of the most unusual yet beautiful art books ever made. A visual encyclopedia of an unknown world written in an unknown language, it has fueled much debate over its meaning. Written for the information age and addressing the import of coding and decoding in genetics, literary criticism, and computer science, it has now fascinated and enchanted two generations. While its message may be unclear, its appeal is obvious: it is a most exquisite artifact, blurring the line between art book and art object. This edition presents it in a new, unparalleled light complete with 15 new illustrations by the author. With the advent of new forms of communication, continuous streams of information, and social media, the Codex is more relevant and timely than ever. A limited numbered deluxe edition, bound in real cloth and presented in a handsome slipcase, is also available. It includes a signed print of a new illustration made by the author to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the death in 1321 of Dante Alighieri, one of Italy's greatest writers and creator of The Divine Comedy.

The Code Seraphinianus is a fantastic, tremendous collection of Luigi Serafini's baffling art.

I have been trying to justify buying this edition and gifting the other to a friend.

Codex Seraphinianus: 40th Anniversary Edition via Amazon