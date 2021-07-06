Proudly wear your own US Forest Service Lunar Orbit Adjustment Program patch in honor of congressman Louie Gohmert's (R-TX) genius climate change mitigation idea

As you'll recall, congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas last month asked US Forest Service Jennifer Eberlien the following regarding mitigating climate change: "Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon's orbit, or the Earth's orbit around the sun? Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate."

Obviously.

While we wait for Eberlien to "follow up" as promised with Congressman Gohmenrt on his idea, you can show your support by wearing this US Forest Service Lunar Orbit Adjustment Program patch. Half of the profits go to Black Outside and Nature for All.

(Thanks, UPSO!)