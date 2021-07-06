Short documentary about why championship chess sets are so expensive

When the narrator says "less than 10 people are entrusted to carve the knights for world championship sets", one's mind may wander to the fact that chess authorities are among the most blatantly corrupt sporting bodies on Earth, so perhaps something hinky is at hand. But if anything the artisans are underpaid. The incredible refinement and detail of the championship sets (and how they differ from standard "tournament" sets, especially in their indifference to what's practical to accomplish on a lathe) seems worth more than $500 to me.