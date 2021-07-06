Playing soccer on a windy day. Who cares, right? Game on. No wind is going to affect play THAT much. Still, maybe the goalie in this video should have read the conditions a little better before launching a kick that Mother Nature ultimately blows back into the goal he's defending. Wind 1. Goalie nil.
Soccer goalie scores on himself in high winds
