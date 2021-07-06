Ten years ago, The Onion predicted west's Irish Goodbye from Afghanistan

In July 2011, The Onion published a facetious story titled U.S. Quietly Slips out of Afghanistan In Dead Of Night. In July 2021, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. had quietly slipped out of Afghanistan in the dead of night.

2011:

U.S. commanders explained their sudden pullout in a short, handwritten note left behind at Bagram Airfield, their largest base of operations in the country. "By the time you read this, we will be gone," the note to the nation of Afghanistan read in part. "We regret any pain this may cause you, but this was something we needed to do. We couldn't go on like this forever."

2021:

The U.S. left Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. … The big ticket items left behind include thousands of civilian vehicles, many of them without keys to start them.

Looted by locals before the Afghan army even knew it was vacated. The Taliban will be in charge by Christmas.