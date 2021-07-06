Trump team social network Gettr hacked and 90,000 user emails exposed

Gettr, the Trump-team social network that launched last week and was immediately infested with Nazis and graced with furry porn, has been hacked. Some 90,000 users' personal information—emails, usernames and post metadata—is in the wild.

On Tuesday, a user of a notorious hacking forum posted a database that they claimed was a scrape of all users of GETTR, the new social media platform launched last week by Trump's former spokesman Jason Miller, who pitched it as an alternative to "cancel culture." The data seen by Motherboard includes email addresses, usernames, status, and location. One of the people whose email is in the database confirmed to Motherboard that they are indeed registered to GETTR. Motherboard also verified the database by attempting to create an account with three email addresses that appear in the database. When doing that, the site displayed the message: "The email is taken," suggesting it's already registered.