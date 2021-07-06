Two thieves in custody after failed Texas bulldog puppy heist

Several examples of thievery in this story.
First, this carnival act got caught stopping someplace far too public to put the plates back on their car after stealing a $10,000.00 puppy from a pet store.
Second, 'The Ten Thousand Dollar Puppy' sounds like a tv show, not a price at a pet store.
ABC:
"[The two women] asked to see a French bulldog, which we allowed them to see per our protocol, and they immediately took the dog and ran out the door," Petland Woodlands manager Andrew Jones told KTRK. "Our employees went outside to get a description of the vehicle."
Jones said his employees immediately called 911 and that authorities found the two women near the Woodlands Mall, attempting to reattach the license plates onto a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser that they allegedly fled the scene of the crime in.