A detailed look at San Francisco's leaning Millennium Tower

Having lived in several downtown San Francisco high-rise condos, I was fascinated by the entire Millennium Tower debacle. An apparently wantonly miss-engineered super skyscraper was full of rich folk debating who was liable for what as it leaned further and further.

As I watched the video I remembered the legal outcome and the plan that was devised. Somehow, I still worry.

The recent disastrous, heartbreaking condo collapse in Florida and subsequent evacuations of poorly maintained buildings elsewhere point at a giant problem.