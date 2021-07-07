Bring all your knives back to life with these great knife sharpening options

It's been said so often that it starts to feel like an old wives' tale. A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp knife. Of course, the thing about old wives' tales is that as fantastical as they occasionally sound, many are based in some very real facts.

Whenever you notice a blade getting dull, you have to push harder to make your cut. That squashes rather than cuts your food, pushes the placement of your already pressured knife blade, and … yikes! Bad things can happen.

That's why keeping your blades sharp isn't just for show. Right now, check out these deals on an assortment of knife sharpening gadgets that help you avoid disaster, with discounts of up to $30 off your purchase.

Kickstarter backers definitely kicked in to get this professional quality sharpener made. This 3-in-1 system is all about your blade angle. First, the stainless steel angle gauge measures just the right slant to your blade, while three diamond wheels sharpen that edge to a razor-honed slice. Then the three tungsten carbide rods will help recreate the edge that the blade had when it first came off the assembly line. This device is how you get a kitchen full of effortless slicing and dicing just like you were an expert knife sharpener yourself.

Perfect for all those avid home chefs, the AnySharp Sharpener can actually extend the life of your blades. The PowerGrip suction base attaches securely to any smooth surface so you can sharpen your knife safely hands-free, all while the long-lasting, softer-than-metal polymer guiding top safeguards the metal edge. AnySharp is pre-set at 20 degrees to give an optimum edge every time, even with serrated blades like bread knives and hunting knives.

Shoppers can go with the classic edition available in four colors; or step up to the brushed metallic Pro version for all those stainless steel kitchen motifs, with double the weight for any even firmer base for all your knife-sharpening adventures.

Of course, the only thing better than a finely-sharpened blade is a quality pair of all-purpose scissors to go with them. Multifunctional for any home, kitchen, office, or workshop tasks, they come with a curved design, comfort grip handle, and a razor-sharp blade that buzzes through paper or even much tougher materials. And by entering the code SHARP11, you can take $11 off the set. You can also get the Chef Pro set for $33.99 with code SHARP 14 (reg. $47.99).

