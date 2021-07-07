Donald Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google and their CEOs

Donald Trump, suspended from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube after his supporters sacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, is out for revenge: he's suing all of them, and their CEOs to boot.

The suits want the court to order the media companies to let Trump back on their platforms. They also want the court to declare that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a piece of legislation that stops tech companies from being held liable for what users post on their platforms, is unconstitutional. … "We're not looking to settle," Trump told reporters when asked about the lawsuits. "We don't know what's going to happen but we're not looking to settle," he said.

It is a "lolsuit", in that the first amendment supports the right of private companies such as Facebook and Twitter to moderate, ban or censor users on their privately-owned platforms, not to force them to publish anyone else's speech. But the point is really just to get coverage, raise money, and see how much rage can be loaded onto the scales of justice before they break and all hell breaks loose.