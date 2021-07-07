Innocent man killed in police chase was uncle of teen who filmed George Floyd's murder

Leneal Frazier was killed Tuesday in Minnesota by a police officer who crashed into his car while reportedly pursuing another motorist. Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the video of George Floyd's murder by another Minnesota cop.

"Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police!" Darnella Frazier wrote, adding: "Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss."

Leneal Frazier's sister, Cheryl Frazier, says they still aren't sure what exactly happened, but the crash took the life of a good man.

"He was a very good person, he would help you if you needed help, he'll give you the shirt off his back if he had to," Frazier said. "He was always that type of person."