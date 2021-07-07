Lost or forgot your ID on the day you have to fly? Watch this TSA staffer's video on what to do

Don't forget to bring your ID to the airport. In case you lose your ID before your flight, here are the steps you need to follow.

From the TikTok:

If, for whatever reason, you have lost your ID on the very day that you need it, go ahead and bring whatever you have with your name on it. If you have a picture of your ID on your phone, sorry, that doesn't help, we can't use it. You could bring a debit card, credit card, birth certificate, prescription, two forms or something like that with your name on it. If you have absolutely nothing, and you can't provide us anything come early because you had to go through our profile system so we can verify your identity.