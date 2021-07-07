Marjorie Taylor Green? This Psaki bomb is for you

Jen Psaki reassured the American people that "We don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Once again, Q's handmaiden Marjorie Taylor Green has misunderstood the holocaust and upon which side she treads.
Whoever said there are no bad questions never watched a White House press briefing. But with Press Secretary Jen Psaki there are always good answers. And today she outdid herself, answering not one but two asinine questions with snappy one-liners that couldn't be any more concise. And, at least with the first example, any more…
As we all know by now, Jen Psaki is by far one of the most fun and fascinating White House Press Secretaries we've had in recent times, if not ever. And as anyone who's a Jen junkie knows, it's the cool-as-a-cocktail way she answers wannabe "gotcha" questions that keep us tuned in and turned on.…
Up to now, the White House Press Secretary has been mixing up her Jen Psaki bombs with basically the same recipe: shaking up the questioner with a smarter question of her own, adding an amused smile for good measure, and then dropping smart, targeted facts that dismantle the disingenuous reporter until he's seeing double. But…
