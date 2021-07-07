Michael Flynn on who is the "cleanest man in America" — him or Trump?

Have you ever wondered what kind of witty banter Michal Flynn (who pleaded guilty not once but twice to committing federal crimes) has with Trump (who said "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the vice president and the F.B.I.") when they pal around together? I haven't, but now I know because Flynn gave a talk at an event called "Rock the Red" and told the audience that he and the former dictator of the United States enjoying joking about who is the "cleanest man in America" — him or Trump?

I was with Donald Trump a day and a half ago and had a great discussion with him. And he's out tonight and probably speaking as I speak. And I will tell you that man, whenever we're together, we always joke about who's cleaner, right? They didn't find a parking ticket that I didn't pay, you know? [audience laughter] He goes, "You're the cleanest man in America." And I always say, "Donald, no, you're the cleanest man in America." [audience laughter]

What fun!

Watch the video.

[image: By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0]