President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was assassinated

A group of attackers broke into the private residence of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse and assassinated him early this morning. His wife Martine was also shot. From the New York Times:

In recent months, the streets of Haiti have become clogged with angry protests demanding the removal of Mr. Moïse. He had clung to power, ruling by decree for more than a year, with many — including constitutional scholars and legal experts — contending that his term had expired.

Since a devastating earthquake 11 years ago, the country has not rebuilt, and many say it is worse off, despite billions of dollars of reconstruction aid. Armed gangs control the streets and have taken to kidnapping even schoolchildren and church pastors in the middle of their services. Poverty and hunger are on the rise, and the government has been accused of enriching itself while not providing even the most basic services.

[Prime Minister Claude] Joseph said that the president had been "cowardly assassinated," but that the murderers "cannot assassinate his ideas." He called on the country to "stay calm" and said he would address the nation on Wednesday. He said the country's security situation was under the control of the police and the army.