The LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal is merely 2022 pieces

This lovely new LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal is a lot more manageable than the classic.

Coming in at a mere 2022 pieces, this is not your grandfather's Taj Mahal. LEGO's older set 10189 has 5922 pieces! I hear stories of it breaking the hearts of lesser folks. I have it, sitting in its box, waiting. (Evidently, there was a Taj re-release 10256 with a brick separator as an additional piece.)

Tackling a 2022 piece set is far more likely.

LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal (20156) Building Toy; Engaging Building Project for Adults; New 2021 (2022 Pieces) via Amazon