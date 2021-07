In this footage, an NYPD officer hops on a confiscated motorcycle, tries to pull a wheelie, blows a red light, faceplants, and sends the bike sliding into another vehicle. From Aaaron Stewart-Ahn on Twitter:

Alright everyone watch this video of a NYC cop trying to ride a motorbike they seized from some kid you've earned it pic.twitter.com/gSZIXrH6im — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 7, 2021

The 2019 incident is old, but always new.