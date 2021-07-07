Wonderful footage of fireball meteor over Idaho

Jordan Ragsdale in Eagle, Idaho captured spectacular footage of a meteor lighting up the sky over the northern states earlier this week.
Here's an incredible fireball I captured at 10:52 MDT on 7/3/21 from Eagle, ID with my AllSkyCam from AMS.
