White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was in a jovial mood today as she led the press corps in singing Happy Birthday to Reuter's journalist Steve Holland to celebrate his "29th" birthday, as she joked. She had the entire room laughing and singing along. Well, almost the entire room. As the camera pans out, we amusingly catch Fox's on-screen party poopers in the back of the room, including the stony expression of former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. A wonderful reminder of what a difference a new administration can make.
A jolly Jen Psaki sings Happy Birthday in the press room while a stony Kayleigh McEnany looks on
