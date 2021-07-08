After attack ad, Toyota will stop backing Big Lie politicians

Wow, that was fast! A couple of hours ago I posted about The Lincoln Project's new video that exposed Toyota for giving "more money than any company to the seditious politicians who voted to overturn the 2020 election result." And this afternoon, after some hemming and hawing, the automaker backed down and promised to "stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election."

From its statement:

Toyota is committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy. Our company has long-standing relationships with Members of Congress across the political spectrum, especially those representing our U.S. operations. Our bipartisan PAC equally supports Democrats and Republicans running for Congress. In fact, in 2021, the vast majority of the contributions went to Democrats and Republicans who supported the certification of the 2020 election. We understand that the PAC decision to support select Members of Congress

who contested the results troubled some stakeholders. We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election.