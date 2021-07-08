D.C. suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

Already suspended in New York, Rudy Guiliani is now also unable to practice law in D.C. too after its highest court applied the same sanction there. As the personal lawyer of Donald Trump, Giuliani's "false and misleading" statements led to the New York ruling; D.C.'s reciprocation further limits Giuliani's ability to participate in his boss's defense.

Since Trump's defeat in November, the former president and his lawyer have made false claims about the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory. They allege, without evidence, that Trump was swindled out of a victory by widespread ballot fraud in key states. Giuliani's false statements about voting in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania — all states that Biden won — were cited in the scathing, 33-page suspension order issued by a five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of the First Judicial Department of New York state Supreme Court on June 25.