EPA forces Fujifilm to stop selling Velvia 100

Fuji's beloved Velvia 100 is no longer for sale. The EPA has found one of its chemicals problematic and the film is no longer for sale.

Velvia 100 is a vibrant slide film, not quite as awesome as Velvia 50 but it was slightly easier to find (and use.)

PetaPixel:

Fujifilm has announced that due to regulations put in place by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it will no longer be able to sell Fujichome Velvia 100 in the United States. In a note on its website spotted by Yahoo Finance, Fujifilm says that under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), it is no longer able to sell the film in the United States due to the existence of a banned chemical: phenol, isopropylated phosphate (3:1).

Velvia 50 is still available, although it is back-ordered.