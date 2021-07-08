Mother names children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

A mother in New Zealand named her children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera.

"It's not easy raising three of the heaviest bands," the mom told journalist David Farrier who wrote about it in Webworm newsletter.

Farrier tweeted that he has seen the birth certificates and that New Zealand's Registrar General told him that "there are no restrictions on naming babies after bands or albums as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive and does not resemble an official rank or title."

Metallica's middle name is "…and justice for all."

thread 4/4: finally, i think it's important to note (as you can see in the photo in my article) this mother is also a big fan of crossbows which are also truly metal and she deserves our complete and utter respect for this (and for raising three kids): https://t.co/kiXGTrr60A — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

(Thanks, Gil Kaufman!)