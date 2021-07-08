Mother names children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

A mother in New Zealand named her children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera.
"It's not easy raising three of the heaviest bands," the mom told journalist David Farrier who wrote about it in Webworm newsletter.
Farrier tweeted that he has seen the birth certificates and that New Zealand's Registrar General told him that "there are no restrictions on naming babies after bands or albums as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive and does not resemble an official rank or title."
Metallica's middle name is "…and justice for all."
(Thanks, Gil Kaufman!)