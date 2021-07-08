This ad attacks Toyota for backing Big Lie politicians, and there are more like this one on the way

The Lincoln Project's new ad campaign attacks corporations that have backed Republicans who support the Big Lie and deny the significance of the Jan 6 Capitol attack. Their first victim is Toyota (video below), who, as the ad's narrator points out, has "given more money than any company to the seditious politicians who voted to overturn the 2020 election result."

"America's free market democratic system has been good for companies like Toyota for a long time, so why would Toyota support politicians who try to overthrow the very system that's been so profitable for them?" the ad asks. It then gives examples of how "Toyota is number one at finding ways to financially reward the very party that took our nation to the brink on January 6." The ad ends with a warning: "If they don't reconsider where they send their money, Americans will reconsider where we send ours."

And this is just the beginning. In the upcoming weeks, the anti-Trumpism group plans to unleash more ads, according to The New York Times, "naming companies that 'have broken their pledges to withhold campaign funds to members of Congress who enabled, empowered, and emboldened former President Trump and the insurrectionists.'"