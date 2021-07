The game is pretty much unchanged. The song is amazing.

Hungry Hungry Hippos!

There appear to have been a few modifications that appear to just provide better post-gobble ball management. The hippos look pretty much the same, tho now in a more modular unit.

I had a friend who had the timing down on flipping a ball from the reservoir and grabbing it perfectly with his hippo. Sucked to play with him.

My preferred game was the Rock'em Sock'em Robots.

Hungry Hungry Hippos via Amazon