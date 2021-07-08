Ukraine's army orders female soldiers to march in high heels

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense says women who serve in the Ukrainian armed forces must march in high heels in a parade on August 24 to mark the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union.

After Ukrainian media posted images of the marchers wearing high heels, some lawmakers expressed their anger. A deputy chairman and members of parliament who belong to the "Equal Opportunities" cross-party group have called for the defense minister to rethink his decision to force female soldiers to march in heels.

The defense ministry responded to the criticism by posting photos of female soldiers from other armies wearing high heels to Facebook, which led to further backlash. The defense ministry then said it will provide women soldiers with "new, improved footwear" sometime in the future.