Watch baseball player's superhuman leap into the air to catch ball

San Diego Padres baseball player Fernando Tatis Jr. demonstrated his superpowers again this week in several incredible moments, most notably on Tuesday. The Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hit a line drive above everyone's heads and Tatis lept up at an astonishing height to pluck the ball out of the air. It's almost like he kicked his legs mid-jump to propel him even higher.

"The Nationals would win, 7-5," SB Nation reports, "but Tatis continues to be a marvel all over the field. He also hit his NL-leading 27th home run of the season in the loss."

Here's the video:

Then on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated wrote about how he "made a superhuman throw to nail a runner at the plate: