A five-time Canadian National Girls Champion, Alexandra Botez won the US Girls Nationals when she was 15. Currently, she holds the title of Woman FIDE Master with the International Chess Federation. In this video Botez has a rematch with well-known New York City chess hustler "Russian Paul," who plies his trade in street games in Union Square Park, Washington Square Park, Smith Avenue, and 141st Street.
Watch – chess rematch between champion Alexandra Botez and NYC's famous chess hustler "Russian Paul"
Short documentary about why championship chess sets are so expensive
When the narrator says "less than 10 people are entrusted to carve the knights for world championship sets", one's mind may wander to the fact that chess authorities are among the most blatantly corrupt sporting bodies on Earth, so perhaps something hinky is at hand. But if anything the artisans are underpaid. The incredible refinement… READ THE REST
3D printing and painting a Star Wars Dejarik Holochess set
When I was an editor at Make:, one of the most popular posts I ever wrote was about a guy who'd sculpted, molded, cast, and constructed his own Dejarik Holochess (minus the "holo). But that was before ubiquitous 3D printers. Today, it's easier than ever to create a handsome and playable board and set. Now,… READ THE REST
The origins of chess
An article at History Hit asks the question, "Who invented chess?" That particular question doesn't have an answer, because chess, like many other things, wasn't invented so much as it was developed. It evolved from earlier games, so the question relies on a definition of chess that distinguishes it from earlier games. The earlier game… READ THE REST
