Watch – chess rematch between champion Alexandra Botez and NYC's famous chess hustler "Russian Paul"

Mark Frauenfelder

A five-time Canadian National Girls Champion, Alexandra Botez won the US Girls Nationals when she was 15. Currently, she holds the title of Woman FIDE Master with the International Chess Federation. In this video Botez has a rematch with well-known New York City chess hustler "Russian Paul," who plies his trade in street games in Union Square Park, Washington Square Park, Smith Avenue, and 141st Street.