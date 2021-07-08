Watch: Two bear thieves expertly open car doors to steal what they want (but don't need)

Carla Sinclair

A couple of crafty bears knew just what they were doing when they expertly cleaned out this car. The pro thieves each took a side, opened a door, and picked through the car's contents, leaving a mess on the driveway for the car owner to pick up before making off with a bag of, er, cleaning supplies. Best to lock your car doors when bears live nearby.