$5 million fundraising attempt for Giuliani legal defense gets less than $10,000

Big Lie teller Rudy Giuliani is paying the price for being loyal to Trump. Due to his false claims that the election was fraudulent, he has been suspended from practicing law in New York and DC. Additionally, he faces several lawsuits for defamation and conspiracy for inciting the terrorist attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Unfortunately, online fundraising efforts for the disgraced former NYC lawyer fell $4.99 million short of the $5 million they aimed to raise. It appears that Giuliani's funding plea on Fundly has been removed to prevent further embarrassment.

Any hope Giuliani might have had that Trump would dip into his quarter-billion dollar campaign fund to cover Giluliani's legal bills is virtually nonexistent. According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani is about as useful to Trump as an empty Adderall bottle: