$5 million fundraising attempt for Giuliani legal defense gets less than $10,000

Big Lie teller Rudy Giuliani is paying the price for being loyal to Trump. Due to his false claims that the election was fraudulent, he has been suspended from practicing law in New York and DC. Additionally, he faces several lawsuits for defamation and conspiracy for inciting the terrorist attack on the Capitol on January 6.
Unfortunately, online fundraising efforts for the disgraced former NYC lawyer fell $4.99 million short of the $5 million they aimed to raise. It appears that Giuliani's funding plea on Fundly has been removed to prevent further embarrassment.
Any hope Giuliani might have had that Trump would dip into his quarter-billion dollar campaign fund to cover Giluliani's legal bills is virtually nonexistent. According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani is about as useful to Trump as an empty Adderall bottle:
Giuliani's mounting legal bills have been a source of tension between his supporters and advisers to the twice-impeached former president. The New York Times reported in early May that Giuliani allies had been pressing the Trump campaign to use some of the quarter billion dollar campaign fund to assist with some of his legal bills. The Daily Beast reported later that month that Trump and his team had repeatedly ignored or rejected several of Giuliani and his allies' requests for help, including for the ex-president to release a statement vindicating Giuliani's legal defense.