Adorable cat lapping milk video with

Sherzod Ergashev accompanies this awesome cat.
Absolutely reminiscent, or perhaps evocative of the hamster dance.
Sherzod Ergashev accompanies this awesome cat.
Absolutely reminiscent, or perhaps evocative of the hamster dance.
The sad truth for partners of snorers is that snoring can't really be cured. Sure, there are methods to mitigate the log-sawing that keeps many wives, husbands, girlfriends, and boyfriends awake at night. But while some can be highly effective, it's very rare that any combination of treatments, products, or even medical procedures will eliminate… READ THE REST
My darling golden retriever Electra absolutely adores this plush alligator by Kong. We call him Professor Grrrballs. Grrrballs is the evil mastermind behind most of the capers that go wrong around here. If I find that a delivery box, or some packaging has been mysteriously left shredded and strewn across a room, if a pillow… READ THE REST
In 1995, hip hop artist Gillette appeared on the Brazilian children's television show Xou da Xuxa (English: Xuxa's Show). It's beyond belief that she sang "Short Dick Man," which has lyrics like "Don't want eeny weeny teeny weeny shriveled little short dick man," and "That has got to be the smallest dick I have ever… READ THE REST
Smoking pipes have been around a while. All the way back to at least 500 BC, it turns out. And across those last 2,500 years, pipes have always needed a flame to light the ingredients, unlocking the properties of the tobacco or herb to get the whole process started. So in our technology-driven age, the question… READ THE REST
It's been a while since you saw Carol from Accounts Receivable in person, hasn't it? And it's more than a year now since Bob the IT guy stuck his head in your office and asked if everything was going alright. Now, your office is likely attached to the hallway of your house. Back in the… READ THE REST
Ten years ago, headsets were only for people who worked in call centers or anyone who wanted to look particularly boujee. But between online gaming, Zoom calls and the explosion of VoIP technology, headsets are on almost every desk. And if you don't have one yet, you've probably been thinking about it. For those ready… READ THE REST