BBC documentary about Belle Gibson, influencer who pretended to have cancer

In 2015, Xeni wrote about wellness huckster Belle Gibson, who lied about having cancer and was helped in her money-raising wheeze by a crowd of enablers: "The reality of living with cancer whomps us over the head every day. And the make-believe thinking that liars like Gibson promote does real harm to real people."

Six years on, the BBC has produced a documentary about Gibson called "Bad Influencer" that is told from the prespective of those who "followed, adored and tried to mirror her lifestyle"—a lifestyle that existed only as a story, propping up a fraud.

"People will create a narrative that is compelling in order to sell you something, whether that's a book or a lifestyle or just their own brands, they will craft this narrative that is often completely false. So just don't trust everything you see online." Maxine hopes by speaking out people will stop blaming themselves for their illnesses, like she did, and that social media will introduce more regulation – making sure posts are clear about whether what is being stated is evidence based and whether the person has the qualifications to be sharing advice about someone's health. After finding out about Belle's fabrications, Kylie restarted chemotherapy and is now in remission.

Yet even now these stories will go from noting that in excess of $1 million was made in sales of The Whole Pantry app to saying things like "no-one knows why she did it."

The documentary is on iPlayer, so license payers outside the UK might need a VPN based there until they get home.

Bad Influencer: The Insta Con [BBC iPlayer]