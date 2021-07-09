Lowest price I've seen for a charcoal chimney starter

Mark Frauenfelder

Charcoal chimney starters provide great results. You won't need starter fluid with it because it ignites your charcoal quickly. Fill the cylinder with briquettes, put a crumpled sheet of newspaper at the bottom, and light it. The briquettes will be red hot and ready in no time. This Kingsford Heavy Duty Deluxe Charcoal Chimney Starter is selling for a super low price today.