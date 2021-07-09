Report: two Seattle cops participated in Capitol Hill riot and lied about it

According to a report released Thursday, two Seattle police officers in D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection illegally trespassed on Capitol grounds as rioters stormed it and lied about their actions there. The Office of Police Accountability Discipline Committee, which includes the two officers' own superiors, recommended that they be fired.

They were both standing in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building in direct view of rioters lining the steps and climbing the walls," the Office of Police Accountability said in its report, citing video evidence. "OPA finds it unbelievable that they could think that this behavior was not illegal, contrary to their claims at their OPA interviews."

Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz has 30 days to make up his mind